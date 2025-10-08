30 beluga whales could be put down at MarineLand

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO (WKBW) — 30 beluga whales at the now defunct MarineLand Amusement in Niagara Falls, Ontario could be put down, as reported by Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

The park says if it didn't get a commitment for financial help, it would have to start euthanizing those whales.

The Canadian Fisheries Minister said MarineLand is responsible for the whales, but MarineLand says it has no other option after permits were denied to export the whales to China.

Animal rights groups are now calling on the Canadian government to intervene and seize the whales.