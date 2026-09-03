NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA (WKBW) — Three of the whales rescued from Marineland have died.

According to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, a 23-year-old beluga died on Tuesday night due to dehydration. Then two more died on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Three whales rescued from Marineland have died

Three whales rescued from Marineland have died

7 News has reached out to the aquarium. They said they are unsure if these deaths are related.

"These losses are hard, made more difficult by the fact that it will take time to get concrete answers about what led to their passings," a Shedd spokesperson said. "What remains clear is why the rescue was necessary: 30 belugas urgently needed help and had nowhere else to go. Shedd and accredited partners were asked to step in. Helping these animals in need is part of Shedd’s responsibility, and our commitment to these whales and their second chance remains unchanged. We appreciate the outpouring of support from so many others who are equally committed to animal welfare."

In September 2024, Marineland closed, but many animals never left, including 30 beluga whales.

After months of worries about euthanasia, a plan was finally approved by the Canadian Government to rehome them at aquariums across the US.

WATCH: 'We need humane solutions': 30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Marineland