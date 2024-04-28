'They're not alone': Fun run and 5k helps fund new Child Advocacy Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple miles in Delaware Park will help save the lives of thousands of children.

For the past 30 years, BestSelf Behavioral Health has helped children and families dealing with abuse.

"To help all the families and kids realize they're not alone," said Sam Vaughn, Director of the CAC.

Sunday's event will help them expand and build the new Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. That new building comes with a $13 million price tag, a goal they're close to hitting.

Erie County has the second highest rate of child abuse in New York State and it's continuing to go up.

"In our current building we're not able to meet the demand, in our new building we will be able to. Around 3,000 or so plus children every year in Erie County are physically or sexually abused," said Vaughn.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, Vaughn says the most important thing is to always believe children and give them the help they need.

The Child Advocacy Center in Buffalo can be reached at 716-886-5437 and you can find their website here.