'It's not your fault': WNY recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're a little more than a week into National Child Abuse Prevention Month. You may recognize the symbol of the annual campaign — the blue pinwheel — which represents the healthy, happy childhoods all kids deserve.

The data shows there's work to do. Best-Self Behavioral Health reports more than 3,000 kids are abused in Erie County each year.

“Child abuse is a really difficult thing for most people to talk about," said Director Rebecca Stevens. "It's like a hidden secret here in the community and we want people to talk about it.”

Steve Peacock is a Western New York native and survivor of child sexual abuse, who came forward publicly two years ago. At 54, he's now working to raise awareness nationwide.

"I never told anyone for a decade," said Peacock. "I just [...] I don't even know that I recognized that it was wrong or bad. I just knew that it was something that was done to me and it was a part of my life experience.”

Reporter Sean Mickey: “From the ages of 12 to 52, over these decades, would you say this impacts multiple facets of your life?”

Peacock: “Sean, I don't think it's an exaggeration to say every - single - aspect. There wasn't a day that went by that I didn't think about it.”

Peacock is now a director of I Have The Right To. The organization wants more done to create an ecosystem of respect and support for both students and survivors.

“We are in an epidemic," said Peacock. "And when the first response to a victim, particularly a child, is I don't believe you, I don't think it's that important or run along, you've said a very, very clear message that this behavior will be tolerated.”

Oishei Children's Hospital, which treats thousands of pediatric patients every year, has a team in place to care for abuse victims.

"It's very challenging, emotionally challenging, but we focus on protecting the child. That is our north-star, our shining light," said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, President.

He says the hospital's sexual assault nurse examiners also work to ensure the recovery of evidence that could be useful in prosecution, while also providing medical support in a compassionate way.

"And as we focus on that – we stay focused on the child to make sure that we can get them into a safe environment and then number two, the path of healing," Turkovich added.

But for Peacock, one of the most important things we can do to prevent future abuse is to start talking about it — right now.

"People do not want to acknowledge that they do not want to talk about that. But in order to solve any problem, you need to start by looking at the truth," said Peacock. "And the truth is that child sexual abuse, it's common when I was growing up, it's common now and it is a serious risk to our entire system that we really need to pay attention to.”

There are resources available if you or someone you know needs help or support. The Child Advocacy Center in Buffalo can be reached at 716-886-5437 and you can find their website here.