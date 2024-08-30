The 'Turtle' in Niagara Falls deemed eligible for National Register of Historic Places

Amid the ongoing battle to preserve the "Turtle" in Niagara Falls, it has been deemed eligible for National Register of Historic Places.

According to Preservation Buffalo Niagara, it has received a Determination of Eligibility (DOE) from the Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"This DOE acknowledges the Turtle's cultural and historical importance, making it eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places—a milestone that recognizes its vital role in Native American history and the heritage of Niagara Falls." - Preservation Buffalo Niagara

This determination comes as the effort to preserve the building continues.

The "Turtle" is the former home of The Native American Center For The Living Arts. The center opened in 1981 as a place to exhibit the history and culture of our indigenous communities before closing in 1995. The three-story building has been vacant ever since.

In February we spoke with Shaun Wilson, Board President of Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties who said he'd like to see the "Turtle" re-imagined.

"We feel that securing that building, or preserving it, or doing something indigenous with it, is the best step forward," Wilson said in February. You can watch our full previous report below., 'I've always loved this building': Efforts to save the 'Turtle' in Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls Preservation Commission recommended the building for historic landmark status, but in March the Niagara Falls City Council voted no on granting landmark status to the "Turtle."

“Well that's one thing about our indigenous community, our native community we, unfortunately, become very good at surviving, our goal is to get back to thriving again,” Michael Martin, executive director of Native American Community Services of Erie & Niagara counties told 7 News after the council meeting. You can watch our full previous report below. 'We're used to it': Niagara Falls City Council votes no on granting landmark status to the 'Turtle’

According to Preservation Buffalo Niagara, the DOE is an essential step but it is not the final one.

"While it confirms the Turtle's eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places, the next step requires action from the building's owner to complete the formal nomination process. If successfully listed, the Turtle will gain national recognition and access to resources that could ensure its preservation for future generations." - Preservation Buffalo Niagara

A rally to support the efforts to save the "Turtle" will be held at 6 p.m. on September 13 at Cataract House Park.