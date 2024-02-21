'I've always loved this building': Efforts to save the 'Turtle' in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bright sunny day in Niagara Falls welcomed Harley Tong and his son Harley Jr as they stopped by to check out the iconic building affectionately known as the "Turtle."

"I've always loved this building. It's one of the most unique pieces of architecture downtown," said Harley Tong. "The Native American history that comes along with it is fantastic."

Sean Mickey - WKBW The "Turtle" in Niagara Falls is the former site of the Native American Center for the Living Arts.

Sean Mickey Harley Tong, and his son Harley Tong Jr., stop to see the "Turtle" in Niagara Falls.

The "Turtle" is the former home of The Native American Center For The Living Arts. The center opened in 1981 as a place to exhibit the history and culture of our indigenous communities before closing in 1995. The three-story building has been vacant ever since.

Google Earth A view of the "Turtle" from above.

"The building is designed after our creation story," said Shaun Wilson, Board President of Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties. Wilson says he'd like to see the "Turtle" re-imagined.

"We feel that securing that building, or preserving it, or doing something indigenous with it, is the best step forward," said Wilson.

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo talks with Shaun Wilson about an upcoming community meeting being held at Native American Community Services.

The Niagara Falls Preservation Commission recently recommended the "Turtle" for historic landmark status. That issue is now on the agenda for discussion at the Niagara Falls City Council meeting set for Wednesday.

One potential roadblock is that a private company currently owns the building.

Niagara Falls Redevelopment bought the property in the late 1990's.

Sean Mickey - WKBW Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC currently owns the former site of the Native American Center For The Living Arts.

A representative for the company was not available for an interview but sent documents to 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo making it clear that Niagara Falls Redevelopment is not in favor of the "Turtle" receiving landmark status.

"If the building does not pass landmark status the current owner has the ability to tear it down, and do whatever they see fit with the space," said Wilson.

That's why Wilson and Native American Community Services are holding an informational meeting to gauge interest from the area's indigenous community on how to move forward.

"The hope would be to somehow have a reawakening," said Wilson. "Turtles are really only supposed to hibernate for a few months each winter. They're not supposed to hibernate for 30 years. So we are looking for the indigenous community to come out and have a voice in this."

The community meeting to discuss ideas for the "Turtle" is set for Saturday, February 24th at Native American Community Service's Buffalo office located at 1005 Grant Street. The meeting is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you need more information you are asked to call 716-874-4460

7 News also reached out to Destination Niagara USA for comment on the future of the iconic "Turtle" building.

John Percey, President and CEO, shared the following statement: "As the Destination Marketing Organization for Niagara Falls USA, we support any and all development and/or redevelopment of product that is going to enhance the visitor's experience and stay in Niagara Falls USA.”