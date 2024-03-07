Niagara Falls city council members voted no to landmark ‘The Turtle’

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls city council members voted to not grant landmark status to ‘The Turtle’, a historic native building in Niagara Falls.

This vote brought some to tears.

“Well that's one thing about our indigenous community, our native community we, unfortunately, become very become very good at surviving our goal is to get back to thriving again,” says Michael Martin, an executive director of Native American Community Services of Erie & Niagara counties. “This is one element of it but it's not the only element and we’re going to do all we can to keep going on the next steps of this project and continue to do the good work we need for that the help hope and healing for our people and that's nothing nothing's ever gonna stop us from doing that.”

Others expressed their devastation.

“We're used to the no’s never a yes, we’re used to it,” says Rhonda Martin.

Some say they were hoping the council would make a change for the better.

“Sadly they looked at economic development than the history of what that building represented,” Martin says. “At the end of the day, it's still the land that belongs to the Native American people.”

Some students who attended with their signs “Save The Turtle” tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this vote isn’t going to stop them from embracing their heritage.

“It doesn't stop here we have more things that we work towards because we don't have the building doesn't mean we are still gonna make our voices heard,” says 16-year-old Amelia Jacob.

There was one yes from one council member to landmark ‘The Turtle.’

One abstained and three nos.

“I’m Gayogo̱hó:nǫ. I belong to the wolf clan. I’m Cayuga. From upstate New York those are my original homelands,” says Rhona Martin. “ Yeah, I think the decision that they made was wrong.”