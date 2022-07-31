The push for safe skies is never over for Flight 3407 family members

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — The same day they'll be honored for the work they did to make the skies safer, family members of those lost in the crash of Flight 3407 will be pushing to make sure safety regulations they fought for don't get rolled back.

On Monday, the FAA will dedicate a plaque to the family members for their work making the skies safer for the flying public. Since the crash, the family members fought for a number of safety improvements, including the creation of a pilot records database, crew member training, and a mandatory 1500 hours of flight time for pilots to fly commercial airliners.

But there is some concern those regulations, specifically the 1500 hours of training time, could be at risk. Already at least one regional airline, Republic Airways, has asked the FAA for an exemption to the pilot training hours.

Family members say that can't happen, because it will put the flying public at risk.

"Every now and then someone tries to slip something in there to water down the hours, or to roll back all the hard work that we did," said Jen West, who lost her husband Ernie in the crash. "Obviously the hours work. The law works. Everything works."

West and her daughter Summer made the trip to D.C. for the plaque unveiling. Summer was two at the time of the crash. Now, she’s 15.

She says she's glad to be at the dedication - but wants everyone to know there is a bigger mission.

"It's nice to be recognized for our hard work, but a plaque can't replace my dad," she said. "But it can serve as a reminder to not water down the law. Because by taking away more hours, it leads to more casualties because the pilots don't have training. And the only reason they're doing this is because of money. They don't want to put all their money into it."

The families tell me they'll work tirelessly to make sure their loved ones didn't die in vain, and that their legacies will live on through improved safety regulations.

7 News anchor Katie Morse will be with the families in Washington, D.C. and will have more on their trip.