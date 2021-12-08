Pilot record database implemented after years of action by families of Flight 3407 victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pilot record database has been implemented after years of action by families of Flight 3407 victims.

In May it was announced the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) finalized the rule to establish a pilot record database.

According to Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) effective December 7, 2021 pilot records must be filed through the Pilot Records Database available on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website.

The implementation of the database comes more than 12 years after a plane crashed into a home on Long Street in Clarence Center, killing all 49 people who were on board and a man inside the home. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined the pilot failed several prior tests and may not have been adequately trained.

The families of the victims of Flight 3407 have fought for years to reform the airline industry and make the skies safer. 7 Eyewitness News spoke to some of the family members in February who said the pilot record database was the final piece of the fight.