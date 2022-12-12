'The most heartbreaking thing of my life': Family of murder victim shares story of loved one

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For those who knew Kristina Perez, she was a fun loving person.

"Absolutely gorgeous. Her chestnut eyes," her mother, Kathleen, said, "She always had a heart for the underdog. She always rooted for the underdog."

Kathleen, alongside Kristina's sister, Amanda and Samantha Thompson, and Kristina's daughter, Mia Kellogg, went through old photos of Kristina Monday morning. They are now holding on tightly to their precious memories of her.

"She was a mother, a sister," Amanda said. Kathleen chimed in and said Kristina was also an aunt.

36-year-old Kristina was killed in August. She, along with 51-year-old Antoyn Williams were shot inside an apartment on Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda. A third victim was critically injured.

In September, 18-year-old Jamire Woods was indicted on multiple charges including two counts of murder in the second degree in connection to this shooting. He appeared in court on Monday.

"You just start sobbing together like was the most heartbreaking thing of my life," Thompson said.

Kristina's family sat down with 7 News' Kristen Mirand and told her Kristina was in town with her boyfriend visiting his brother's apartment when the shooting happened. They said there were no drugs involved and that Kristina, who previously struggled with addiction, had been sober for one year.

"And she was just on the path to greatness finally and it took so long," Kathleen said.

On that path, Kristina worked as a CNA in Salamanca for five years and then in Olean for nine years. She even proudly received her high school diploma 11 years after school.

"Just to have such disregard, just such disregard for life is just unfair," her mother said.

Now the Perez and Thompson family just want answers.

"I just need to know like what were you thinking like was it really that bad," her mother questioned, referring to the person who did this, "This is a permanent end."

Three months later, the days without Kristina are still difficult as they continue to grieve their loved one.

"This is the hardest thing to get through, for all of us," Thompson said.

The family is asking if anyone one has information to come forward. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $7,500 for anyone who can help with this case.

"She was so loved," Amanda added.