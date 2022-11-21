Reward offered for information in connection to fatal shooting on Parker Boulevard

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information in connection to a fatal shooting on Parker Boulevard in August.

According to Crime Stoppers, Antoyn Williams and Kristina Perez were shot and killed inside their apartment on Parker Boulevard and a third victim was shot and survived.

A Buffalo teenager, 18-year-old Jamire Woods, was arrested and indicted in September on multiple charges including two counts of murder in the second degree in connection to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers says a second shooter was involved and is being sought by the Town of Tonawanda police.

According to Crime Stoppers. it is believed the shooters arrived together and were possibly driven by an unknown third person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.