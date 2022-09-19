Buffalo teen arraigned for killing two and injuring one

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teenager was arraigned Friday afternoon on multiple charges including two counts of murder in the second degree.

On Aug. 30, 2022,18-year-old Jamire Woods allegedly shot and killed two people inside of an apartment on Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

The victims, 51-year-old Antoyn Williams and 36-year-old Kristina Perez were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Another victim, a 56-year-old man, was taken to ECMC where he continues to be hospitalized with injures.

Woods will return to court on Sept. 22 for a felony hearing. In addition to the second-degree murder charges, Woods has been also charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

If Woods is convicted of all charges, he will face a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.