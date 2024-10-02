The Josh Allen billboard that overlooks Niagara Square will be in place for another six months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen will not be evicted from Niagara Square anytime soon.

Douglas Development tells 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo the huge banner hanging on the south side of the Statler that features the face of the Buffalo Bills quarterback will be in place until early April.

The Buffalo Zoning Board has unanimously approved a six-month extension for the banner, according to Paul Millstein, vice president and head of development for Douglas Development Corporation.

"We couldn't be more excited," Millstein told Russo. "This banner of Josh represents the spirit of Buffalo, the underdog rising to the top that everyone aspires to be."

The 10-story banner that hangs across the mostly vacant landmark was installed in mid-September. It was originally scheduled to come down after a month.

Allen told 7 Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts last month that he wasn't aware the billboardwas even going up.

Asked #Bills QB Josh Allen about the huge poster of him in DT Buffalo



"The six, seven-year-old kid that is me is going crazy right now because it's such an honor," Allen said. "I don't know if it's serving any inspiration to anybody down there, any kids, and just knowing that again, a small-town farm kid, no offers out of high school, can end up there, maybe it can inspire someone else to do it as well."

Millstein said Douglas Development submitted all the necessary paperwork and applied for a permit with the city in August.

"It was done with an engineer's support, it was inspected by a structural engineer, everything is perfect," Millstein told 7 News in September. "We consulted with our preservation consultant to make sure we didn't do anything wrong on the facade, which we didn't. We did apply for everything in August. There wasn't a hearing in August. The city didn't offer one. They were on recess."

"This is part of an add campaign. And there was a window of opportunity for their contract," explained Cathy Amdur, the City of Buffalo's Commissioner of Permits and Inspection.

Amdur said Douglas Development did put together all the proper documents but couldn't get the permit in time.

"So in order to install the temporary sign they needed that zoning variance, the timing wouldn't have worked out and they would have lost the contract. They submitted their application, they had submitted their engineered plans, they were very open with us that they wanted to do it," said Amdur.

According to Amdur, anytime someone goes ahead without a required permit there is an order to remedy and that's the case in this situation.

"We're following our normal processes and procedures and they're working with us to make it all right," she said in mid September. "We're all Bills fans here, just as a citizen I love it and the owner is working to get compliant with all the rules associated with it and make things right."

