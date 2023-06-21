"We want our money" Nursing home employees still waiting on $3,000 in bonus payments, six months later

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For employees working paycheck to paycheck, $3,000 can make a big difference. Employees were ecstatic to learn about the bonus, only to still not have it almost one year later.

"It makes us feel low, we work hard and we don't make that much, so that bonus money would've been a nice chunk of change for us," said Tanequa Everett, CNA at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing on Delaware Ave.

First payments were supposed to go out in November of 2022, second payments in January 2023, third payments should be sent this summer. Employees at The Grand haven't seen any of this money.

Taylor Epps More than 20 workers came out to voice their frustrations



"Not a day goes by we don't talk about it, morale is low," said Ennis Smith.

We've told you about this issue twice before, once in February and again in March. Now in June, we're hearing from the administration within The Grand and the union that represents these 80 workers.

The Grand in Buffalo is the only facility in New York State represented by 1199SEIU that has not received their bonus payments.

What's the issue?

A computer glitch, according to Bruce Gendron, The Grand's Vice President.

He says the Department of Health's portal will not accept their ID number, but everything worked fine for the other 21 nursing homes they run in the state.

"The employees are correct, they have completed the correct information, as we have as an employer. I understand the frustration of the employees in this matter...The problem is clearly with the computer system," said Gendron.

What's being done?

1199SEIU is working with the state and local politicians to get the issue fixed.

7 News reached out to the Department of Health for a response, we're told they're working with the provider to resolve the issue by the end of this week.

If employees wanted to report an issue with not receiving their bonus, they still can't do that. A spokesperson told 7 News the DOH is finalizing that process now.