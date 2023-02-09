Did you get your New York State health care bonus?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A number of Western New York health care employees reached out to 7 News about the state bonus they thought was coming to them, but still haven't received.

"Filled out all the paperwork, and everything for it they said everything was 'ok,'" said Ennis Smith, a certified nursing assistant at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at Delaware Park.

Smith said he has been working through the pandemic. He said he was considered essential then, but doesn't feel that way right now. He was expecting a $3,000 bonus, but is still waiting.

"No one has any answers for us," said Smith.

A local nurse, events coordinator at nursing home, and home care employee all told 7 News they are in a similar boat.

In August Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $1.3 billion dollars will fund the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus Program. The state would distribute the funds to health care employers, and the employers distribute the a specific bonus amount to eligible employees within 30 days. According to the state website smith is eligible.

7 News contacted the New York State Department of Health, and was told, "Employees should consult the FAQs to determine if they are eligible. If an employee thinks they are eligible and has not been able to reach a resolution with their employer, the State is developing a reporting process for employees. More information will be released shortly."

Statement of Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU Vice-President for WNY Nursing Homes, Grace Bogdanove said:

The Department of Health also told 7 News that "Vesting period 1 submissions were processed and paid, but we allowed employers to submit vesting period 1 during the vesting period 2 submission window because some employers said they needed more time. Vesting Period 2 ran from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, and employer claims were received until November 30, 2022. Those submissions are now being processed."

The Grand's corporate offices were also contacted by 7 News, but we have not heard back.