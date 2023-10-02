'The Fab Four of Buffalo': the Buffalo Zoo names its four new lion cubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced its four new lion cubs have now been named!

The cubs were welcomed to the zoo in June, three of them were born late on June 2 and the fourth was born on June 3. The zoo originally called them "The Fab Four of Buffalo."

READ MORE: 'The Fab Four of Buffalo': four new lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo

The zoo announced earlier this month that two generous donors stepped forward during its annual gala to name one of the female cubs and one of the male cubs. The zoo then asked the community to help choose the other two. Lionkeepers came up with four names, two male and two female, and allowed the community to cast their votes in person at the zoo.

The zoo said the winning female name is Asali (aa-SAA-Liy), which means “sweet like honey" and the winning male name is Briggs which is a tribute to long-time zoo employee David Brigham. The names given by the two donors are Denny for the female and Saúl (sa-ool) for the male.

Buffalo Zoo

The cubs made their public debut in August.

WATCH: Four new lion cubs roar into their public debut at the Buffalo Zoo