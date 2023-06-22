'The Fab Four of Buffalo': four new lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo recently welcomed four new lion cubs, calling them "The Fab Four of Buffalo."

Three of the cubs were born late on June 2 and the fourth was born on June 3.

"Last week our veterinary team got their first look at the cubs, and they are healthy, growing, and currently weigh around seven pounds each. The cubs are yet to be named, but appear to be two female and two male cubs. For the time being, the cubs will remain off-exhibit and behind-the-scenes, becoming more mobile while bonding and nursing with mom." - Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo Zoo

The zoo said the parents, Lusaka and Tiberius, were paired following a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African Lions and it is their third litter. In 2016 Lusaka gave birth to Asha, Amirah, and Roary, they have gone to other zoos. In 2021, Lusaka gave birth to Zahra and Khari, they are still at the Buffalo Zoo.

The zoo said to stay tuned to its social media channels for updates on when the cubs are named and when they will make their public debut.

“The birth of any animal is exciting, and lion cubs are especially heartwarming because – well - they are adorable! We are honored to care for Lusaka, the cubs, and all the members of their pride, while recognizing that they also represent the future and hope for the conservation of their species, reminding us of the importance of a sustained commitment to work to save lions in the wild." - Lisa Smith, Interim President and CEO