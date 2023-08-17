Four new lion cubs roar into their public debut at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced that its four new lion cubs which were born on June 2 and June 3 are ready to roar into their public debut.

Calling them "The Fab Four of Buffalo" when they were born, the zoo said the two male and two female cubs have spent their time behind-the-scenes growing and bonding with their mom Lusaka.

Buffalo Zoo

The zoo said Lusaka and their father Tiberius were paired following a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African Lions. It is their third litter since 2016.

“The past several weeks have been quite exciting watching these cubs grow. They have hit all their important milestones and are really starting to develop their own unique personalities. We hope these cubs ignite a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world. These cubs offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to learn about the fascinating behaviors, social structures, and survival strategies of these incredible animals.” - Lisa Smith, President and CEO

Beginning Thursday, guests can visit Lusaka and the cubs daily from 10 am to noon. The zoo said guests should know that visibility is not guaranteed as they continue to become familiar with their outdoor habitat.