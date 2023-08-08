The day before the 183rd Erie County Fair opens is for the 'finishing touches'

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — The day before the 183rd edition of the Erie County Fair is a busy one according to Jessica Underberg, CEO Of the Erie County Agricultural Society.

She says "Just taking care of the finishing touches, getting our tables and chairs in and moving our animals in today."

Jessica grew up going to the fair and says being in charge of "The Best 12 Days of Summer" is a "dream come true." She says "I walk in and I smell the foods and I see the smiles and it gives me goosebumps."

According to Jessica, her favorite part of the fair — "It's the livestock. I love hearing the stories of the kids who work with their animals all summer long."

16-year-old Bailey Kerins is a "4-H kid," now she's working the Rabbit & Poultry barn during the fair. She says "I love barn stuff, barn stuff is like one of my top things. I look forward to this all year."

Mark Marth is ready for the fair. He's been making pizzas at the Erie County Fair for 28 years. After this year he plans to retire and turn "Mark's Pizza & Subs" over to his son Dan.

The Erie County Fair opens Wednesday at 11 a.m. and you can find more information here if you plan on attending.