Temporary closure of emergency department extended at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced November 9 the emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park would temporarily close beginning at 3:00 p.m.

According to Catholic Health, the temporary closure was due to the hospital concentrating its resources on resuming full EMS transport services at its main emergency department on Abbott Road following the labor strike.

On November 11 Catholic Health announced the emergency department would reopen by November 18, but that reopening date has now been pushed back.

Catholic Health announced Thursday it received permission from the New York State Department of Health to keep the department closed "due to continued healthcare staffing shortages across the region and a sharp rise in COVID-19 patients at area hospitals."

The department is expected to reopen by January 3, but officials said they will look for opportunities to reopen sooner if possible.

As we continue to work through the staffing constraints that are affecting all area healthcare providers, as well as care for the alarming increase in COVID-19 patients, our first priority is to maintain full services at Mercy Hospital’s main Emergency Department on Abbott Road. Staff from the MACC have been reassigned to Mercy Hospital as we concentrate our resources on supporting our caregivers at the hospital and meeting the needs of our most acutely ill patients. - hospital President Eddie Bratko

In addition to the closure of the emergency department, the cardiac rehabilitation services at the facility will be temporarily relocated to the Metabolic Center at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga.

A new emergency generator was installed at the Orchard Park site Wednesday and all other outpatient services have reopened, including the following:

COVID Swabbing Station

Pre-surgical Testing

Imaging Services

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic

Outpatient EKG

Wound Healing Center

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services

Laboratory Services

"EMS providers have been notified of the extended closure of the MACC’s Emergency Department. Area residents with non-emergent medical conditions are advised to contact their primary care provider, seek care at a local urgent care facility, or schedule a telemedicine or virtual visit, such as Catholic Health’s 24/7 CH Care OnDemand at chcareondemand.org. Those with more serious medical emergencies should go to the nearest hospital Emergency Department, including Mercy Hospital, or call 9-1-1," a release says.