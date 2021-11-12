Emergency services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park to reopen by January 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health says the emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park will reopen by January 3.

The emergency department temporarily closed on November 9 and were expected to reopen no later than November 18, but the temporary closure has now been extended to January 3.

Catholic Health announced it received permission from the New York State Department of Health to keep the department closed "due to continued healthcare staffing shortages across the region and a sharp rise in COVID-19 patients at area hospitals."

In addition to the closure of the emergency department, the cardiac rehabilitation services at the facility will be temporarily relocated to the Metabolic Center at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga.

All other outpatient services are open, including the following:

COVID Swabbing Station

Pre-surgical Testing

Imaging Services

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic

Outpatient EKG

Wound Healing Center

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services

Laboratory Services

"EMS providers have been notified of the extended closure of the MACC’s Emergency Department. Area residents with non-emergent medical conditions are advised to contact their primary care provider, seek care at a local urgent care facility, or schedule a telemedicine or virtual visit, such as Catholic Health’s 24/7 CH Care OnDemand at chcareondemand.org. Those with more serious medical emergencies should go to the nearest hospital Emergency Department, including Mercy Hospital, or call 9-1-1," a release says.