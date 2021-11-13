Mercy Hospital to temporarily close MACC on Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital wants everyone to know that it will temporarily shut down all services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center this coming Wednesday.

That's because crews will be installing a new back-up generator at the Orchard Park facility on Southwestern Boulevard.

All services will resume the following day, on Thursday at 7am.

Along with the MACC's Emergency Department, which has been temporarily closed since November 9, the following services will be shut down on November 17 only:

· COVID swabbing station

· Pre-surgical testing

· Imaging Services

· Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic

· Outpatient EKG

· Wound Healing Center

· Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services

· Laboratory Service

· Cardiac Rehabilitation Services

EMS providers and Health Department officials have been notified of the temporary closure of the MACC and the resumption of full services on November 18.