Teen sentenced in connection to stabbing of another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday as a youthful offender to a split sentence of six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

The district attorney's office said on September 13, 2022, the 16-year-old girl stabbed another student, a 17-year-old girl, with a knife during a fight that occurred inside a restroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The 17-year-old victim spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back and continues to recover.

The 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in December.

The judge also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect for the next 8 years.