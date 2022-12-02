Teen pleads guilty to charge for stabbing another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, to one count of second-degree assault on Thursday.

The district attorney's office said on September 13, the 16-year-old girl stabbed another student, a 17-year-old girl, with a knife during a fight that occurred inside a restroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The 17-year-old victim spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back and continues to recover.

The 16-year-old adolescent offender is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4. The district attorney's office said if she is denied youthful offender status at sentencing she faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. If she is granted youthful offender status she faces a maximum sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years of incarceration. She continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center and a temporary order of protection that was issued on behalf of the victim remains in place.