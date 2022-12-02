Teen pleads guilty to charge for stabbing another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, to one count of second-degree assault on Thursday.
The district attorney's office said on September 13, the 16-year-old girl stabbed another student, a 17-year-old girl, with a knife during a fight that occurred inside a restroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The 17-year-old victim spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back and continues to recover.
The 16-year-old adolescent offender is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4. The district attorney's office said if she is denied youthful offender status at sentencing she faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. If she is granted youthful offender status she faces a maximum sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years of incarceration. She continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center and a temporary order of protection that was issued on behalf of the victim remains in place.
“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part."