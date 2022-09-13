17-year-old female student stabbed by another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old female student was stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.
Police said the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. at the school located at 75 West Huron Street in Buffalo.
According to police, a 16-year-old female student stabbed a 17-year-old female student while inside a classroom. The 16-year-old is in police custody and the 17-year-old was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital and listed in serious condition.
The school was put in a shelter in place immediately following the incident.
The district released the following statement Tuesday:
"An unfortunate and isolated incident occurred today at Buffalo High School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality #355. The Buffalo Police Department Security Resource Officers were immediately contacted, and the school was placed in “shelter in place” mode for security measures, to ensure the safety of all students and staff. At this time, the Buffalo Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. The Buffalo Public School District takes any violent offenses occurring on school grounds very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols. Further information regarding the incident may be issued later by the BPD."