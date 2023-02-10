Teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting of McKinley High School security officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the defendant, intentionally shot a school security officer who was in the process of attempting to break up a fight outside of McKinley High School.

The defendant fired a number of rounds from an illegal weapon during the incident. The officer, a 27-year-old man, was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The defendant, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, will be eligible for youthful offender adjudication during his sentencing on March 10. He is currently remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Another 18-year-old male was sentenced for his role in the incident that occurred outside of McKinley High School the same day. The unnamed defendant was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years.

The defendant was involved in the assault and stabbing of a 14-year-old student outside of McKinley High School. The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was hospitalized with serious physical injuries from multiple stab wounds.

The defendant, who was also 17 years old at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.