Ted's Hot Dogs closes Downtown Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can add Ted's Hot Dogs to the list of restaurants that have closed their doors recently in Downtown Buffalo.

The local chain turned out the lights at its location on Chippewa Street, between Delaware and South Elmwood, in late October, ending a 10-year run that saw several stops and starts.

A sign on the door thanks customers for their loyalty, saying "It's been our honor to serve this community, and be a part of your lunches, celebrations, and everyday moments."

WKBW-TV Notice posted on the door of Ted's Hot Dogs in Downtown Buffalo alerting customers of closure.

Ted's sat a few doors down from the former home of The Chocolate Bar, which closed in 2022. That storefront has remained vacant ever since. Both businesses are located on the bottom floor of the Hampton Inn and Suites. The spaces are leased by Benderson Development.

A number of restaurants in the central business district have struggled to survive following the Covid-19 pandemic. Dinosaur BBQ, TGI Fridays have all closed their doors since May 2025. Misuta Chow's on Main Street shut down in September.

City officials say there are an estimated 20,000 fewer people working downtown post-pandemic as many companies have shifted to remote work. But for businesses looking for some bright spots, there are a few on the horizon. Ingram Micro is moving more than 1,000 workers from Williamsville to the former home of BlueCross BlueShield on West Genesee Street. D'Youville University is also planning to open its new College of Osteopathic Medicine on Delaware near Chippewa next year, bringing 750 faculty and students downtown.

