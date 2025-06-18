'The rewards are going to be huge': D’Youville University launching new College of Osteopathic Medicine

A bold step toward solving a nationwide healthcare crisis is taking shape in the heart of downtown Buffalo.

D’Youville University is launching a new College of Osteopathic Medicine, with a mission to grow the number of primary care physicians in Western New York and beyond.

University President Lorrie Clemo said the project addresses a critical need.

“We know that across the country we have a shortage currently of 48,000 primary care physicians,” said Clemo. “And in New York State, every county but two has a shortage of healthcare professionals as well.”

Clemo also added the limited number of medical schools as one of the root causes of the physician shortage.

“We will be the third osteopathic program in all of New York State, and the second in Buffalo,” she said. “That means we’ll double the number of physicians being trained in this region.”

The new program will be housed at 285 Delaware Avenue, formerly home to M&T Bank, located just off Chippewa Street. The location was chosen for its central access and potential to drive economic activity in the downtown core.

“It will mean logistically 720 students living downtown, using the restaurants, the coffee shops, and attending the cultural events we have downtown,” Clemo said."

That’s good news for business owners like Jay Manno, who owns Frankie Primo’s +39 and Soho Buffalo, just around the corner from the future campus.

“It builds confidence, for sure,” Manno said. “Between D’Youville coming there and Ingram Micro going into the old Highmark building, that’s another 1,500 people or so coming down here.”

Clemo believes the program will be more than just an educational hub; it will be a great investment in Buffalo’s future.

“The rewards are going to be huge for our community,” she said. “Close to two billion dollars is expected to impact our community through the addition of this program.”

Clemo added that D’Youville is currently in the pre-accreditation phase, with hopes of receiving approval by summer 2025. If granted, the university expects to welcome its first class in fall 2026.