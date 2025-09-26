BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ingram Micro is moving forward with plans to relocate more than 1,000 workers from Williamsville to Downtown Buffalo, marking a significant investment in the Queen City's business district.

The global technology services company has begun converting 160,000 square feet of vacant space at 257 West Genesee Street into a state-of-the-art facility. After weeks of demolition, construction is now underway on the updated workspace.

"Today is an exciting day for Ingram Micro," said Bill Brandel, Executive Vice President and President, North America, Ingram Micro. "This is a big deal for us to be moving downtown."

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo speaks with Bill Brandel, President, North America, for Ingram Micro, about the company's plans to relocate more than a thousand workers to Downtown Buffalo.

Ingram Micro originally announced its plans in March. The new facility is expected to be ready by early 2026.

WATCH: Ingram Micro updates plans to bring more than 1,000 workers to Downtown Buffalo

'This is a big deal for us': Ingram Micro updates plans to bring more than 1,000 workers to Downtown Buffalo

Brandel explained that the company's transformation is driving the move to a modern facility.

"As a company, we are transforming," Brandel said. "We are becoming the largest platform company in our ecosystem. So now that's a new modern way to support our customers. Now we are going to have a new modern facility for our associates."

Beyond relocating 1,000 associates, Ingram Micro hosts visits by approximately 6,000 customers and vendors annually, which could bring significant economic impact to Downtown Buffalo.

"I think what will happen is you'll see us be able to bring millions of dollars of spending into the city for all of the local restaurants and the hotels," Brandel said.

Ingram Micro A rendering of plans for newly developed office space for Ingram Micro in Downtown Buffalo.

Local business owners are welcoming the news. Peter Flanagan, owner of Pete's Place food shop inside the Swan Tower on Main Street, sees the relocation as positive for downtown businesses.

"That would be absolutely helpful," Flanagan said. "Bringing anyone down here, the more business the better."

Since COVID-19, about 20,000 fewer employees come to Downtown Buffalo as many transitioned to work-from-home models. Pete's Place, which opened in 2018, had to evolve to an online takeout model to maintain steady business.

Flanagan said seeing Ingram Micro commit to the city is refreshing.

"It seems like most businesses are escaping downtown; they are going to Hamburg, they are going to Amherst," Flanagan said. "To bring businesses back downtown, that's a huge change."

Brandel expressed optimism about the company's future in Buffalo.

"I think this is going to be an exciting time for Buffalo having Ingram down here," Brandel said.

Ingram Micro will occupy about half of the office building space. Steve Palmesi, an investment manager with Orion Properties, reported significant interest in the remaining open space.

"We look to stabilize the building even further than we have as Ingram Micro, as an occupant. We believe that the balance of the building will be leased in chunks of 10,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet," said Palmesi.

Palmesi hopes to have the building fully leased by 2027.