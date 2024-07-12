Sweet Buffalo rallying the community to send cards to Silver Creek woman hurt in crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is known for rallying around our neighbors in need, and now there is a new challenge to try and raise the spirits of a Silver Creek woman who was involved in a crash earlier this week.

42-year-old Jessica Edwards was one of eight people who were injured on Monday when the bus she was riding in crashed into a home in the Town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said the driver lost control of a Chautauqua County Resource Center and crashed through two fences and into a residence. Eight injured after bus crashes through two fences and into a residence in Town of Sheridan

Jessica suffered multiple serious injuries as a result of the crash and was immediately taken to ECMC where she remains in the hospital.

Ericka Tenpas Jessica Edwards and her sister Ericka Tenpas smile for the camera. Ericka describes her sister as "amazing, she has such a beautiful soul."

The crash is the latest setback for a woman who has already overcome several challenges. Jessica is a woman living with special needs. Her family tells 7 News that she has epilepsy and relies on a wheelchair to get around.

"We keep telling her it's going to be okay," said Ericka Tenpas, Jessica's sister, who spoke with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo from the hospital. "Just the emotions of everything. It makes us mad, and then just sad."

Jessica's story made its way to Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo who immediately knew she wanted to do something to help. So LaRussa posted a call to action on social media encouraging the community to send Jessica cards to try and raise her spirits.

"Poor Jessica is going through a lot medically right now and if all we could do is just send her some cards and bring her some joy and let her know the community is caring about her, we should," said LaRussa.

One of the things that makes Jessica smile is cats.

"It would be nice if you have a picture of your cat, maybe send it in there or write a card from your cat that would be cute too," said LaRussa. "Anything you can do to bring a smile right now."

LaRussa is asking that asked that cards be sent to Jessica's home. Her family will then bring them to the hospital.

You can use this address:

Jessica

12131 Hanford Road

Silver Creek, N.Y. 14136

Jessica's family tells 7 News that the thoughtful gesture touches them because they know any card sent will go a long way in what's expected to be a long recovery.

Ericka Tenpas The Western New York community is rallying to send cards to Jessica Edwards who is recovering at ECMC after suffering serious injuries in a vehicle crash.

"She's going to be smiling," said Tenpas. "I can see her just kicking her feet in her wheelchair and looking at them all. She's just going to be happy."

"We can't help Jessica medically right now, but we can do something to come together to say we are thinking of you. Sometimes that makes all the difference," said LaRussa.