Eight injured after bus crashes through two fences and into a residence in Town of Sheridan

Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 08, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight people were injured after a bus crashed through two fences and into a residence in the Town of Sheridan on Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 5. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said 62-year-old Kevin J Easterly lost control of a Chautauqua County Resource Center and crashed through two fences and into a residence.

There were eight people on the bus. Seven were transported to Brook's Memorial Hospital and one was transported to ECMC. The sheriff's office said no one from the residence was injured.

Easterly was issued traffic citations and is set top appear in the Town of Sheridan Court at a later date.

