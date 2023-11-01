Suspect facing multiple charges in connection to two separate sexual assaults in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced an indictment was unsealed in court Wednesday charging 19-year-old Alexander Bryant of Niagara Falls in two separate sexual assaults.

According to the district attorney's office, Bryant is charged with the following in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred on September 19 in Niagara Falls:



Two counts of predatory sexual assault

First-degree rape

First-degree criminal sexual act

Bryant is also charged with the following in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred on October 6 in Niagara Falls:

Predatory Sexual Assault

First-degree criminal sexual act

Second-degree criminal sexual act

The district attorney's office said Bryant faces an additional count of predatory sexual assault because the alleged assaults were against separate victims. He is also facing second-degree criminal possession of a weapon because he was allegedly in possession of a loaded pistol when police took him into custody.

The Niagara Falls Police Department issued a warning to the public about the sexual assaults on October 8.

In a social media post, police said that the two cases had not been positively connected but there were similarities among them.

The first occurred around 11:30 p.m. on September 19 near the Pine Plaza at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by an armed man in the parking lot and the suspect then walked away.

The second incident occurred around 8 p.m. on October 6 in the Tops parking lot on Portage Road. Police said a teen was sexually assaulted by an armed man in the parking lot and the suspect then walked away.

On October 25 police announced Bryant was arrested in connection to the sexual assault on September 19 but said the sexual assault on October 6 was still under investigation.

Bryant appeared in court and was arraigned and then remanded to the Niagara County Jail without the possibility of bail. He is scheduled to return to court on November 20. The district attorney's office said the charges carry a possible maximum combined sentence of 90 years to life.