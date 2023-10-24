Niagara Falls police arrest 18-year-old in connection to sexual assault of woman at shopping plaza

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department has made an arrest in the sexual assault of a woman at the Pine Plaza shopping center on September 19th.

On Wednesday the department announced 18-year-old Alexander J. Bryant was charged with first-degree rape and criminal possession of a weapon. Bryant is accused of sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman in September, the first of two recent sexual assaults in Niagara Falls.

On September 19, police say a woman was confronted by a man with a handgun in the Pine Plaza parking lot at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road, forced behind a building, and sexually assaulted.

On October 6, police say a 14-year-old girl was also confronted by a man with a gun in the parking lot of Tops on Portage Road, again forced behind a building and sexually assaulted.

Police said the October 6 case is still under investigation and would not say if the two cases are connected.

Police did not notify the public about either attack until two days after the October 6 assault, with a post on Facebook.

The Niagara Falls Police Department captain addressed why the public was not notified sooner during his press conference on Wednesday.