‘Everyone be vigilant’: Niagara Falls warns public after two women threatened with a gun & sexually assaulted

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police issued a warning to the public after two females, one as young as 14 years old, were threatened with a gun and sexually assaulted over the past three weeks.

“Everyone be vigilant, especially in these circumstances,” said Cpt. John Conti with Niagara Falls PD. “You have somebody who is a potential suspect that is potentially armed with a handgun.”

The first attack happened around 11:30 p.m. on September 19.

Police say a woman was confronted by a man with a handgun in the parking lot of Pine Plaza at Niagara Falls Blvd. and Military Rd., forced behind a building, and sexually assaulted.

Then, this past Friday just before 8 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was also confronted by a man with a gun in the parking lot of Tops Markets on Portage Rd.

Again, the victim was forced behind a building and sexually assaulted.

“They both received treatments at hospitals,” Cpt. Conti said. “But something as traumatic as this will take a lot of work for somebody to fathom going through.”

Two marked police cars were in the parking lot of that Tops location Monday.

Police aren't saying the same person is behind both attacks, but Cpt. Conti shared that there are a lot of similarities.

Cpt. John Conti with the Niagara Falls PD Criminal Investigation Division urges the public to be safe while the suspect(s) is still at large.

“We haven’t made a positive connection between the two, but by the nature of the similarities of the descriptions, and in both cases the person was armed with a handgun — it causes grave concern with our department. It’s not something you see regularly.”

Police are giving out one description for both attacks:



A Black or Hispanic male

Possibly in his 20s

Light complexion

Medium build

Between 5'7 and 5'11

He was last seen in a dark hoodie, dark pants, with a backpack and a dark face mask.

Niagara Falls Police ask anybody with information contact them at 716-286-4711.

Ali Mohamed owns the Panda Smoke Shop in the Pine Plaza.

He says since news of the assaults got out, customers have been looking for ways to protect themselves.

“They come here asking me if I have protection. I have pocketknives tasers and stuff, that’s been going like crazy this week. [I’ve sold] at least 20 pocketknives, which is crazy for a smoke shop.”

Mohamed tells WKBW-TV that this display case for pocketknives had been full prior to the attack at their plaza

Roberta Banas is a manager at Watson’s Chocolate in the plaza.

She says she's grateful they close before it gets too late.

“We are a very busy plaza, we have a lot of foot traffic.”