Niagara Falls Police Department issues warning to public after two recent sexual assaults

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department has issued a warning to the public after two recent sexual assaults.

Police said in a social media post that the two cases have not been positively connected but there are similarities among them.

The first occurred around 11:30 p.m. on September 19 near the Pine Plaza at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by an armed man in the parking lot and the suspect then walked away toward Military Road.

The second incident occurred around 8 p.m. on October 6 in the Tops parking lot on Portage Road. Police said a teen was a teen was sexually assaulted by an armed man in the parking lot and the suspect then walked away. The suspect was last seen walking on Ashland Avenue.

Police described the suspect as being a Hispanic or Black male possibly in his 20s with a light complexion, medium build, and approximate height of 5'7" to 5'11" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hoody, dark pants, and a backpack with a dark facemask.