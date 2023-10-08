Niagara Falls Police Department issues warning to public after two recent sexual assaults

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department has issued a warning to the public after two recent sexual assaults.
Police said in a social media post that the two cases have not been positively connected but there are similarities among them.
The first occurred around 11:30 p.m. on September 19 near the Pine Plaza at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. Police said a woman was sexually assaulted by an armed man in the parking lot and the suspect then walked away toward Military Road.
The second incident occurred around 8 p.m. on October 6 in the Tops parking lot on Portage Road. Police said a teen was a teen was sexually assaulted by an armed man in the parking lot and the suspect then walked away. The suspect was last seen walking on Ashland Avenue.
Police described the suspect as being a Hispanic or Black male possibly in his 20s with a light complexion, medium build, and approximate height of 5'7" to 5'11" tall. He was last seen wearing a dark hoody, dark pants, and a backpack with a dark facemask.
We realize that this description is rather vague; however we are releasing the best information available to inform the public for their safety and to hopefully generate information that can lead to an arrest.
As previously mentioned the suspect displayed a handgun, therefore people should exercise extreme caution if they believe they come in contact with the suspect.
Niagara Falls Police are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents or may have seen someone matching this description in the area of the crimes to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at {716)286-4553 or the General Information Number at {716} 286-4711