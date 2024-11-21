'Still in its beta phase': FAFSA 2025-2026 is open early, why one local expert says wait to apply

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the FAFSA fiasco of last year, causing delays and difficulties for students in choosing where to go to college, what's in store for this year?

I took that question to a local expert, Betsy Behrend of Say Yes Buffalo.

"It was a challenge last year, this year we're excited because this year, it has opened early," said Behrend.

Taylor Epps Besty Behrend says it's best to wait on filling out the FAFSA



Q: Since it opened early, should students apply now?

A: We should note it's still in its beta phase, they're still working out all of the bugs, so even though it's open, it's not necessarily the right time to start filling it out.

Q: Is there anything to do now?

A: We do recommend you take the first step toward the FAFSA and that is to set up your FSA ID. So that's your federal student aid ID.

Q: What about aid from New York State?

A: We urge families not to forget about TAP, it's an incredible source of additional aid. Fill out that application after you do the FAFSA.

Q: How much federal aid money could I get?

A: What you get from the FAFSA right now is $7,395 and the maximum award you can get from New York State is $5,665. That's quite a bit of money and when you take into account that tuition at a SUNY institution maxes out at 7,070 dollars, you can have your full tuition covered and then still have some money ready for books fees and if you want to live on campus.

Q: What if I have more questions?

A: You should have a school counselor or advisor in place that you can go to and say, "I have questions in financial aid"...We just always encourage folks to take advantage of those resources that are available.