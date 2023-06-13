Staying safe on boats

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — In wake of the tragic boating incident at the Lockport Cave Monday that left one man dead, 7 News is offering you some reminders about heading onto waterways.

WKBW Boats at Small Boat Harbor, Buffalo, NY.

When you step onto a boat, you need to be aware of your safety. Last year more than 430,000 vessels were registered.

There were 28 reported deaths due to recreational boating across the state in 2022. But you can protect your family and stay safe on the water by following important boating rules.

WKBW Small Boat Harbor.

“I think to a point you get jaded, but I think you take precautions and it's weather dependent,” remarked Dave Dannhauser, boater.

Dannhauser is an avid boater and has been sailing on Lake Erie for more than 20 years.

WKBW Dave Dannhauser, boater.

He’s from the Town of Cambria in Niagara County not far from the Lockport Caves.

Dannhasuer talked about boat safety with me at the Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo.

“I sail. If it's a rugged day and really blowing dogs off chains, then on my boat — we are wearing life jackets. If it's a lighter day and the water's calm, then we will leave it to the discretion of the people on board,” Dannhauser replied.

WKBW Small Boat Harbor, Buffalo.

Anytime you head out on a boat, your safety and the safety of others should be at the top of your mind.

“If I have guests come on board one of the things, I ask is are you a swimmer and if they say no — they're wearing the life jacket no matter what,” noted Dannhauser.

WKBW Paul Cannon, president, Freedom Boat Club of Buffalo.

“One of the most important things for people being on the water is to know how to access life jackets or personal flotation devices and where they are, so that's one of the most critical aspects of it,” responded Paul Cannon, president, Freedom Boat Club of Buffalo.

Cannon says what happened in Lockport was “a tragedy”.

WKBW Freedom Boat Club of Buffalo.

Freedom Boat Club of Buffalo allows its members to take out the club's boats as often as they like, and



travel around to more than 400 sites throughout North America and use their boats for just the cost of fuel, so boating safety is a key concern and members must go through a mandatory training program.

“Knowing your weather forecast and knowing the waters, where you're going to be boating is absolutely critical. Knowing that you have all the Coast Guard required equipment on the boat and you know where it is so that you can access it if need be. And for up here, you know, making sure that somebody has your float plan — they know where you're planning to go and roughly what type of plan to be back,” described Cannon.

WKBW New York State rules for lifejackets.

New York State law requires every pleasure vessel, which includes canoes, kayaks, and rowboats, to have one U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device and children under 12 must wear a lifejacket.

“And some of the new life vests these days are very easy to wear. They're comfortable. They're only activated when they're inflated. There's a lot of good reasons to wear it,” Cannon commented.

