Starbucks employees at two Boston, MA locations file for union elections

BOSTON, MA (WKBW) — Starbucks employees at two Boston, Massachusetts locations have filed for union elections.

The announcement comes just days after the Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo became first U.S. store to vote to unionize. A second location on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga appears to have voted 'yes' to become the second store in the United States to unionize. However, several votes have been challenged that could affect the results. A third location on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no to unionizing.

In a tweet Tuesday SBWorkersUnited, Starbucks Partners from the Buffalo area, provided the letter sent by the Boston locations to Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson that said:

"Like the partners in Buffalo, Arizona, and beyond, we believe that there can be no true partnership without power-sharing and accountability. We are organizing a union in Boston because we believe that this is the best way to contribute meaningfully to our partnership with the company."