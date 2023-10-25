Speed limit officially changed to 35 mph on Lake Avenue

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drivers must now slow down on Lake Avenue, which was a 40 mph road. It's now 35 mph, six months after Sandy Burczynski died crossing the street.

Burczysnski lived at the Our Mother of Good Counsel apartments right on Lake Avenue and had been advocating for change for months.

Residents who live there say the 5 mph difference is minimal.

"It's like nothing's changed," said Charles Dublino, who says he almost got hit again the other day.

Taylor Epps New speed limit signs went up on Lake Ave in October



The only time he feels safe is during Buffalo Bills games because there's standstill traffic.

This is a temporary solution while the Town of Hamburg and GOBike work on something permanent.

Lake Avenue is a puzzle as it's an Erie County road, managed by the Town of Hamburg, but the dangerous stretch is technically in Blasdell.

GOBike did a walk audit over the summer, the findings of which were sent to the Town Supervisor and a report will be made to the public in November.

In the meantime, the town has submitted a request for a grant to Erie County to get more than a crosswalk with lights on this dangerous stretch of road.