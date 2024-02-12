Special election to fill vacant 26th Congressional District seat to be held on April 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a special election to fill the vacant seat in New York's 26th Congressional District will be held on April 30.

The vacancy was created by former Congressman Brian Higgins' resignation. Higgins was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center in November. He officially took over the new role earlier this month following his official resignation from Congress.

“With Brian Higgins’ departure from Congress, a special election to ensure representation for the 26th District will be held in April. From our days representing Western New York in Congress together to our partnership in the years since, I am grateful for Brian’s service to our State and our country. I wish him all the best as he embarks on a new chapter of service and look forward to working with his successor to improve the lives of New Yorkers.” - Gov. Hochul

In January, Erie County Democrats endorsed NYS Senator Tim Kennedy for the seat.

No one else has officially been endorsed although Nate McMurray has announced his candidacy for the seat. He tells 7 News he will try to get on the ballot as an independent.

Michael Kracker, the chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, said the party “will be finalizing the process” and making an announcement very soon.