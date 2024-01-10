Nate McMurray announces candidacy for Rep. Higgins' soon-to-be-vacant congressional seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nate McMurray, who previously served as Grand Island Town Supervisor and is a two-time Democratic Congressional candidate, announced his candidacy for retiring Congressman Brian Higgins' soon-to-be-vacant seat in New York's 26th district.

Higgins has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center. He will lead Shea's beginning February 5, after he resigns from the House of Representatives.

McMurray posted a link to a Buffalo News article about his announcement and said:

"Yes. I’m running for Congress.



This will be a struggle. We will start small. And build.



But we need to stop Trump,



And we need to help Buffalo.



Be happy. Let’s have fun. Let’s do it!"

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy announced his candidacy for the seat in November.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who were both believed to be possible candidates for the seat, have announced they will not run.

A special election is expected to take place in April.

For McMurray, who previously served as Grand Island Town Supervisor, this is not the first time he has announced his candidacy for a congressional seat.

He ran for New York's 27th Congressional District seat in 2018 and was defeated by incumbent Chris Collins.

In June 2020 McMurray was defeated by Chris Jacobs in the special election for NY27 after Collins resigned and pleaded guilty to insider trading charges. He then ran for NY27 again in the general election in November 2020 and was defeated by Jacobs.

In February 2023 McMurray announced he would run for Erie County Executive and then later in the month, he announced he was ending his campaign.