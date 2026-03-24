West Seneca Town Board sets April 27 vote for controversial short-term rental project at Kloc's Grove

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Town Board has scheduled a public hearing and final vote for April 27 regarding a proposed short-term rental project in Kloc's Grove.

Listed on the agenda as Local Law 2026-6, the proposed rezoning plan was discussed at the town board meeting Monday night. The board voted to pick a date to make a final decision on the proposal, which includes adding rental units to the event venue on Seneca Creek Road.

Many residents have expressed concern that, if approved, the venue would disrupt their quiet neighborhood, particularly for those who live directly adjacent to the property. Residents doubled down Monday night on why they believe the move is not a good one.

"Residents have raised serious and legitimate concerns about declining property values, reduced quality of life, pedestrian safety risks, environmental harm, increased strain on already overburdened county infrastructure, and the irreversible loss of the neighborhood's character and green space," Amanda Pitrelli said.

I spoke with Town Supervisor Gary Dickson about the plan for when the board decides to discuss and make a move on the proposal.

"We were simply scheduling a public hearing for a local law to implement the rezoning, so we'll give the opportunity for the public to speak again, and then, the town board can make a decision if it so chooses," Dickson said.

The scheduled public hearing and vote are set for Monday, April 27. The town board is expected to vote at the end of the public hearing.

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