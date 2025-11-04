West Seneca neighbors oppose Kloc's Grove short-term rental expansion plan

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A West Seneca neighborhood is rallying against a proposed short-term rental project that could bring dozens of cottage-style units to their quiet residential area.

The event venue, Kloc's Grove, is seeking town approval to add short-term rentals to its property; however, neighbors say the project threatens to disrupt their peaceful community with increased noise, traffic and a constant flow of strangers.

Mike Harmon and Chris Owczarczak, who have lived in the neighborhood for decades, are leading the opposition.

The proposed development would include a new street entrance directly behind existing homes.

Kloc's Grove owner Diana Harfouche is seeking to add short-term rental units to the existing facility, according to documents. Harfouche said the rentals will be villas that would accommodate dozens of guests.

Residents worry about the impact of constant turnover, with concerns extending beyond just wedding events to daily operations that could affect their quality of life.

"Eight buildings, blacktop, and who knows what kind of shenanigans going on out here," Owczarczak said.

Harfouche shared the plans over the phone but declined to be recorded. She explained that the project is meant to improve the town and expressed willingness to work with neighbors to address their concerns.

Neighbors explained that their primary focus remains on protecting their residential character, considering the proximity to Transit Road.

"Our neighborhood is what we're concerned about because that's going to be who is directly affected by this," Harmon said.

The proposal will go before the town board for a vote in the coming weeks following a public hearing.

Neighbors have already begun organizing their opposition, with yard signs visible throughout the area making their position clear.

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson stated he does not have a comment at this time when asked about the project.

When asked about the project, Council member Bob Breidenstein said, "Other than encouraging concerned individuals to participate in the process, because I will ultimately have to vote on the proposal, I cannot comment on anything other than the expected timeline."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.