'A neighborhood issue': Debate continues as West Seneca Town Board tables Kloc's Grove project again

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After being tabled at a Town Board meeting in November, the expansion of Kloc's Grove was back up for discussion on Monday night. And tabled again after two hours of discussion.

Dozens of neighbors attended the meeting to voice concerns or support for the proposal, which would bring rental units to the property on Seneca Creek Road.

A representative for Kloc's spoke about what they want to bring to the area and changes made to their zoning application.

They've made changes to the landscaping, added parking, are planning to impact less space and are adding rules and regulations to accommodate neighbors' concerns.

"While everyone here may not be supportive of this, we want to make it clear, despite the fact there may still be some opposition, we really did listen, we made those changes," said Sean Hopkins, who represented Kloc's at the meeting

Concerns

Neighbors say they're still concerned about the project despite the changes made.

They're worried that the infrastructure can't handle the addition of these units.

"Our sewer systems can't handle heavy rain without backing up into homes," said Chris, who lives on Seneca Creek. "Our water pressure drops during normal peak use, adding more businesses and buildings and demand will just make this worse."

Those urging the board to vote no say the expansion would have little benefit to nearby residents.

There are also concerns about the environmental impact, potential actions of visitors who may rent the properties out, and a conflict of interest between the owner and the board.

"We don't have any personal relationships or backdoor deals we are making," said Diana Harfouche, Klock's owner in response.

Support

Several people also spoke out at the meeting in support of the project.

"I think this is an excellent idea, it's small, it's only gonna accommodate whatever the event can generate as far as people," said Patty, who lives on Meadow Drive.

Others say adding lodging to the event space would make streets safer with fewer guests leaving after events, and expressed a desire to see Kloc's continue to grow.

"We are not doing the amount of weddings we did 10 years ago; it's trending downward, we need to make a change," said Harfouche. "If you want to enjoy Kloc's Grove as an asset in our community, then cooperate with me."

After going into executive session and speaking with the town attorney, Supervisor Gary Dickson said there were many issues raised, so the board did not feel ready to make a decision, tabling the matter.