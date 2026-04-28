West Seneca board rejects Kloc's Grove short-term rental expansion plans.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Town Board rejected a controversial expansion proposal from Kloc's Grove to add short-term rental properties on site.

The board voted 3 to 1 tonight to deny the plans for the popular event center located in the Southtowns.

Many people who live near the facility on Seneca Creek Road have voiced concerns that the expansion would disrupt their quiet neighborhood.