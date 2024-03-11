‘There's no information’: Hamburg School parents want answers about layoffs

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — Families in the Hamburg Central School District are upset after learning more than a dozen teachers and staff members received layoff notices.

“So, there's just no transparency. There's no information. A lot of rumors going around” declared Kelly Brehm.

Kelly Brehm has two children who attend Hamburg Schools. Her 7th grade daughter Ella and 9th grade son Ethan. I spoke to Brehm in a Zoom interview and behind her was a sign stating "Learning First: Layoffs Hurt Kids.

WKBW Kelly Brehm is a Hamburg School parent searching for answers about layoffs.

Brehm tells me she's upset because her daughter first learned of the more than one dozen layoffs in the district while at school on Friday.

“And then today, they came home from school and they both told me that teachers explained to them in the classroom, to put some children at ease, that were upset and there's a lot of rumors and communication going around at school. That teachers were being laid off,” explained Brehm.

A message is posted on the Hamburg Teachers' Association's webpage saying "It is with heavy hearts" that they are sending the message announcing 16 layoff notices were sent to faculty and staffers.

WKBW Hamburg Teachers' Association web statement.

The message also states that they "must maintain a working relationship with the district", but does not accept the decision. And that the teacher’s association remains "staunchly opposed to any reduction in staffing".

"The Hamburg Teachers’ Association is saddened, disappointed, and frustrated by the district’s decision to cut more than a dozen teachers and aides. These layoffs accompany their plan to continue cutting through attrition. The combination results in a drastic reduction in staffing that will undoubtedly impact the quality of services provided to our students and the school community. With cuts this deep, we anticipate the elimination of programs and opportunities for students, classrooms crowded to capacity, and a stunned and disheartened teaching staff that will be asked to do more with less. The HTA is staunchly opposed to any cuts and feels strongly that those closest to students should not be the first to suffer the consequences of the district’s decisions."



Hamburg Teachers' Assocation





“And talked to them apparently about the difference of being fired and being laid off and that they wouldn't be back next year,” Brehm remarked.

WKBW Posted alert about layoffs.

According to a ‘post alert' along with the 16 layoff notices, it also states the district won't be filling ten retirement positions.

“I think 26 positions seems like a massive cut to our schools,” responded Brehm.

WKBW Outside Hamburg Middle School.

"What are your concerns now, going into this, if these layoffs do come true?” Buckley asked.

“I want to know what alternatives were discussed to avoid our schools losing this many qualified educators. Is it final? Is there room for this to be changed and have things go in a different direction? I don't know,” replied Brehm.

Brehm said she also worried about how it could impact programs and class size.

WKBW Michael Cornell, superintendent, Hamburg Central School District.



I reached out to Hamburg School Superintendent Michael Cornell. He confirmed layoff notices were issued, but declined comment at this time, saying the matter will be discussed Tuesday night at the school board meeting. The meeting will take place at the Armor Elementary School. A budget session begins at 6 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Late Monday after Hamburg parents issued the following news release: