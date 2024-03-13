Parents and students frustrated after Hamburg Central School District announces 20 layoffs

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents, students and concerned community members were not holding back on their disapproval of the sudden teacher layoffs that were announced by Hamburg Central School District school officials.

Superintendent Michael Cornell announced for the Hamburg Central School District announced there will be 20 staff members laid off as July 1.

He stated the layoffs come as result of the 2024-2025 budget.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'There's no information': Hamburg School parents want answers about layoffs

"My teacher called Ms. Thompson. She's getting cut and she was one of the best teachers I ever had. She makes learning fun for me. I'm just trying to make her stay," 7th grade student, Quinn Hayes said.

Eleventh grader Raynna Krencik said, "All these teachers that are being cut are the ones that are making the real difference in these students lives. I know personally I had a few of them and they really helped me get through this past year especially."

Among the layoffs were three social studies teachers, two science, two math, two English, two foreign language and one business teacher.

Raynna Krencik and Quinn Hayes say they are hurt by the district's decision.

"I kind of wanted to cry because each morning when I walk in, I just feel welcomed," Hayes said.

Krencik said, "With all of the money they are spending on these new facilities and everything there is no money for anything else including teachers, our stage is a complete disaster at Hamburg High School and we are not even sure if we can have a musical this year. It has just been a real disaster and we just want our teachers."

The meeting drew a packed crowd, many even spilled into the hallways and wrapping around the building.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. in the Armor Elementary School cafeteria.

Parents like Ashley Rapsinski said the board is the voice for the people for students, staff, community members and they failed everyone.

Ashley Rapsinski said, "I am asking them that they consider holding upper administration responsible. They are responsible for the problems we are having. They created a divide amongst the community. It's clearly evident here tonight."

Melissa Raybener, a parent, also happens to be a teacher in a neighboring school district. She said she has never witnessed cuts being done like this in her 22-year career as a teacher.

"It just seems Hamburg has been very upfront about health and wellness, and especially mental health. If that's something that you're talking about, how is this okay for our students, our staff, our teachers, for any of us," Raybener added.

She said the whole situation has been disheartening.

Raybener said, "When we found out about these cuts on Friday, we were shocked about how it went down. Nothing from the budget had come out to parents, to the community, to teachers even. I think one of the things we were most upset about the way that it was done. Teachers were called out of their classroom in the middle of the day, told they were going to be laid off the following year, and were sent back into their classroom. Many of them in tears."

7News' Pheben Kassahun was able to speak to Superintendent Cornell about an hour after the public meeting was over.

He said these cuts are final and said he does not see any other way that they can do something different.

Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said, "The last thing that we want to do is layoff a single teacher, a single maintenance, mechanic or custodian or teacher aid. We have amazing people who do great stuff on behalf of our kids every single day."

Cornell said part of the reason the layoffs are happening is because federal funding from the pandemic being pulled away.

Cornell said, "The reality of it is, we need to make sure that our revenues, our enrollment, our staffing are all in balance. This budget does that."

Additionally, the Hamburg Teachers Association Contract 2023-2027 does not state any kind of severance package for staff being laid off.

It does state that a 60-day must be issued in which the district is within those days.

RELATED STORY: ‘Very stressful for everybody involved’: School districts navigate fiscal strain