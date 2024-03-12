‘Very stressful for everybody involved’: School districts navigate fiscal strain

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many local school districts are in the midst of inking their budget drafts, but some are seeing red, facing shortfalls.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley speaking with two different urban education leaders hoping to avoid any possible layoffs.

“Very stressful for everybody involved, incredibly stressful for teachers because there's uncertainty,” remarked Rich Nigro, president, Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF).

WKBW Rich Nigro, president, Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Nigro sat down with me in his office Tuesday. The BTF represents more than 3,000 city school teachers. As the Buffalo Public School District continues to work on its next budget, Nigro is keeping in close contact with leaders as he works to protect jobs.

"Talking with the district and everything that they've said, the word layoff is a term that they've avoided,” Nigro commented.

WKBW Buffalo Public School District to lose $90 million in American Rescue dollars.

The Buffalo School District noted in its latest budget report it faces the loss of $90 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, COVID money that will soon run out and there is a current budget deficit of more than $37 million, but Nigro says right now, the district is using the words "reduction of force". Nigro says this does not mean layoffs.

WKBW Students & teachers in a classroom.

“The district said early on, and this is going into January, I remember them saying that we're not looking at layoffs. We're looking at, you know, ‘reductions in force’ and buildings. We're looking at attrition through retirement, so they avoided the term layoff intentionally. So, I think, and they've been consistent in that message, and I don't think it's something that the district wants to do,” replied Nigro. “A reduction in force doesn't mean a layoff and that's why it's important to make that distinction right now.”

Along with the loss of those American Rescue dollars, districts are also facing potential deficits because the proposed state budget changes the funding formula for school aid.

WKBW Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District.



"It’s a perfect storm of funding problems that school districts across New York State are having,” declared Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District.

The Niagara Falls City School District is facing a $7 million deficit.

WKBW Expected $7 million deficit for Niagara Falls City School District.

Superintendent Laurrie tells me he's trying to avoid any layoffs.

“This is the worst possible time for parents, kids, and staff to reduce staff for programs and that we're going to work as hard as we can to find sources of revenue to keep what we have now,” Laurrie responded.

WKBWA Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District.



In working to prevent potential layoffs in the Falls district, the superintendent tells me he's asking that reserve funds be approved.

“I think that this is the time, that we look to the board, to look to use our reserve funds. this came upon us harder, not quicker, but harder than we ever imagined it would. We have been strategic and baking reserve funds and that this isn't a rainy day. I don't know how it could be getting any worse,” described Laurrie.

WKBW Students in a classroom.

Both districts are working to complete the final budgets by May.

“We want what's best for our members, what's best for the kids and I know that means teachers in classrooms to service the children,” stated Nigro.