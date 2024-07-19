Watch Now
Relief fund established to assist those impacted by the tornado in Eden

WKBW
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 19, 2024

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Eden community continues to pick up the pieces from the tornado that touched down on July 10, there is more help on the way.

The Eden Tornado Relief Fund has been established through the joint effort of the town, the chamber of commerce and the community foundation. A committee has been formed to oversee the distribution of funds.

Donations can be made online here and officials also said cash donations are being accepted at the Eden Town Clerk’s office during normal business hours.

This is not the only effort to help the residents impacted.

Last week we spoke to Jeffrey Walker, Owner of Rayzor's Dawg House on Main Street in Eden, who was doing his part by collecting and matching donations made to help those impacted by the tornado.

'We have to do something': Eden community rallying to help those impacted by tornado

Earlier this week we spoke to Michelle Gonter, founder and president of the Eden Farmer’s Market, who was accepting donations.

“We are doing the best we can to help out, every little bit helps,” Gonter said. “I saw the utter devastation of my direct neighbors' [properties] and knew immediately this is something we had to do to help them.”

‘We are Eden strong’: Eden Farmer’s Market raises $2,600 for tornado relief

