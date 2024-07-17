‘This is something we had to do’: Eden Farmer’s Market raises $2,600 for families displaced by tornado

EDEN, N.Y. — Eden continues to prove that it is 'Eden Strong.' The town’s farmer's market will be accepting donations for families displaced by last week’s tornado – day one already raised roughly $2,600.

Eden may only be a town of about 7,500 people, but it’s a tightly knit family, so when an EF-2 tornado ripped through the town, destroying businesses and homes, this family came together in support of one another.

“We are doing the best we can to help out, every little bit helps,” Michelle Gonter said. “I saw the utter devastation of my direct neighbors' [properties] and knew immediately this is something we had to do to help them.”

Gonter is the founder and president of the Eden Farmer’s Market.

WKBW Michelle Gonter spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about why she wanted to help raise money for her nieghbors in need.

Between her local shops selling fresh lemonade, tasty treats, and fresh popcorn, there’s a deeper more heart felt purpose to help their neighbors.

“I saw it on TV, and I said you know what, we have got to go,” one of the donor’s Tavo Mejia said.

“Next time it could be me, what comes around goes around,” donor Dr. Frank Meyer said. “Best wishes that they can put their lives back together again.”

Majia, Meyer, and many others left heart felt messages to families trying to rebuild their lives after the destruction, writing “prayers to you sweet Eden” and that “it takes a village.”

WKBW Tavo Mejia came to donate just because he saw the farmer's market was raising money on WKBW.

Within two hours the farmer’s market raised $1,500 in donations, by the end of the very first day of donations, the total rose to $2,600.

The funds from all the Eden fundraisers will join together and will be distributed to all the family’s impacted by the tornado.

The farmer’s market is open every Tuesday and will continue to collect donations all summer long.